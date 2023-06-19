JI’s claim on mayorship unjustified: PPP

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party yesterday said that Ja­maat-e-Islami’s claim on Karachi mayorship was unjustified. PPP leader Faisal Karim Kundi, who is also the Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Poverty Alleviation, said that JI’s Sirajul Haq had no moral justification to claim the mayor’s slot.

Speaking to journalists here, he said the people of Karachi had rejected the false claims of JI, add­ing, the PTI members had also not supported the JI’s policies. “The people of Karachi have achieved real freedom and the recent elections, in which Murtaza Wahab was elected as Mayor, is evidence that common people are with the PPP,” he said.

Last week, PPP’s Barrister Murtaza Wahab re­turned victorious as the Mayor of Karachi in the election held at the Arts Council of Pakistan Ka­rachi. Murtaza Wahab secured 173 votes while his rival JI-backed candidate Hafiz Naeemur Reh­man got 160 votes. PPP’s Salman Abdullah Mu­rad was elected as Deputy Mayor by bagging 173 votes to defeat his opponent Saifuddin Advocate of JI who secured 160 votes. The total number of city council members is 367. The case of one UC chairman is pending in the court while 333 mem­bers were present in the house while 33 mem­bers were absent. Kundi said the JI’s attitude was undemocratic as they were seeking the mayor’s slot while being in minority.