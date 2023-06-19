Key 'human trafficker' arrested in Sheikhupura after Greece boat tragedy

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Sunday claimed to have arrested a key human trafficker involved in sending people abroad from Sheikhupura days after dozens of migrants drowned off the coast of Greece.

The investigation agency apprehended the key suspect, Talha Shahzaib, from Sheikhupura. He had received Rs6.5 million from Zahid Akbar, resident of Farooqabad for sending him abroad.

The arrest came hours after Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif ordered crackdown on agents engaged in the human trafficking.

Earlier, the authorities arrested 10 alleged human traffickers after Greece boat tragedy.

Meanwhile, the PM also announced observing mourning day on Monday in the wake of boat incident.

He said national mourning will be observed tomorrow on June 19 and the national flag would fly at half-mast and special prayers will be offered for the deceased.

The PM also formed a four-member high-level committee to investigate the incident and National Police Bureau DG Ehsan Sadiq would be its chairman, Javed Ahmed Imrani, Additional Secretary (Africa) of the Ministry of External Affairs, Azad Jammu and Kashmir Poonch Region. KDIG Sardar Zaheer Ahmed and Joint Secretary (FIA) Faisal Nasir of the Ministry of Interior were also included in the committee.