KP’s environmental samples reveal presence of poliovirus

PESHAWAR - Environmental samples collected from different districts of Khyber Pa­khtunkhwa have revealed presence of poliovirus. The Coordinator Emer­gency Operation Center (ECO), in a statement on Sunday, said anti-polio campaign would be launched in sev­en districts of the province after the confirmation of polio virus.

The anti-polio drive will be car­ried out in Peshawar, Nowshera, Mohmand, Hangu, Khyber, Kohat and Charsadda from Monday. According to the statement, polio vaccination will be administered to refu­gees in Pak-Afghan camps as well. As many as 14,000 po­lice personnel have been de­ployed for the security of the polio teams, it added.

Earlier this month, head of polio programme Dr Shahzad Baig had said in a statement that the polio vi­rus was detected in the envi­ronmental sample collected from Karachi’s Gadap area in May.

He said the virus was de­tected in environmental samples collected from Ka­rachi’s Gadap Town UC-4 in the Sohrab Goth area on May 15 this year.

The polio programme chief said the disease was suc­cessfully limited to south­ern districts of Khyber Pakh­tunkhwa and added that this was the first case reported from Karachi this year so far.

Polio has been virtually eradicated from the world.

However, this has not been completely eliminated from Afghanistan and in some parts of neighbouring Paki­stan due to inaccessible ar­eas, mass displacement and suspicions of foreign inter­ventions that hindered the eradication efforts.