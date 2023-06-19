Main suspect involved in Karachi cash van heist arrested  

KARACHI - The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) has arrested a security guard who was involved in looting the cash van of a private bank in Karachi. According to details, Karachi has arrested the main accused involved in looting cash van in a successful raid in Karachi’s Dhoraji area. Incharge, CTD Chaudhry Safdar said Ayaz Ali, who was working as security in charge at a private cash van company and during the investigations the accused made revelations. According to the CTD, the accused looted the cash van of the bank in Juriya Market in 2021 and fled with Rs5 million to Rawlapindi? The CTD in charge further said Ayaz Ali was hiding at his relative’s house and after coming back to Karachi, he was traced on a technical basis and arrested? According to the CTD, the arrested accused is being handed over to the police for further legal action. Separately in 2022, armed robbers plundered 10 million rupees cash from a vehicle of a private security company. According to SSP Amjad Sheikh, seven robbers looted Rs10 million from a cash van of a private company that was going to Moro from Karachi.