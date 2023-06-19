Maryam grieved over Greece boat sinking incident

LAHORE - Senior Vice President and Chief Organiser Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Maryam Nawaz has ex­pressed grief over loss of lives of Pakistanis due to sinking of a boat in Greece. Maryam Nawaz while ex­tending sympathies with the bereaved families, has welcomed decision of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to observe today (Monday) as day of mourning. She called for strict action against hu­man smugglers playing with the lives of the people. Maryam Nawaz also prayed for the departed souls of the sorrowful incident.