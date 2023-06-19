Monday, June 19, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Maryam grieved over Greece boat sinking incident

Maryam grieved over Greece boat sinking incident
Staff Reporter
June 19, 2023
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE  -    Senior Vice President and Chief Organiser Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Maryam Nawaz has ex­pressed grief over loss of lives of Pakistanis due to sinking of a boat in Greece. Maryam Nawaz while ex­tending sympathies with the bereaved families, has welcomed decision of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to observe today (Monday) as day of mourning. She called for strict action against hu­man smugglers playing with the lives of the people. Maryam Nawaz also prayed for the departed souls of the sorrowful incident.

Tags:

Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-06-18/Lahore/epaper_img_1687078274.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023