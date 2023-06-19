May 9 violence was enemy’s agenda, incident hurt Kashmiris, says Hameed Lone

LAHORE - Hurriyat AJK leader Abdul Hameed Lone has vis­ited the Jinnah House to express solidarity with the Pakistan Army on the May 9 acts of violence in the country. Addressing the media on the occasion he said, “We on behalf of people of Jammu and Kashmir from across the Line of Control (LoC) and the Kash­miris living abroad have come to express solidarity with Pakistan, the Pakistan Army and the people of Pakistan.” He said, Hurriyat AJK leaders work to highlight the Kashmir issue politically and diplomat­ically. Lone was accompanied by Engineer Mushtaq Mehmood, Youth Parliament President Muhammad Abu Bakar and Global Youth President Abdul Qad­der. Abdul Hameed Lone said, besides people of Pakistan, the May 9 violence by miscreants also hurt the sentiments of the Kashmiris from across the Line of Control and abroad. He said the day is the black­est chapter in the 75 years’ history of Pakistan, and “it brought shame to us across the globe”. He said Pakistanis and Kashmiris are interlinked in eternal relations. Pakistan Army, he said, has been standing like a rock with the people of Jammu and Kashmir, and it fought three wars on Kashmir, and forced the enemy to lick the dust. The Hurriyat leader said that an attempt was made to mislead the youth in the country, while India made celebrations over the incident. He described it as an enemy’s agenda. “It was the agenda of those who bifurcated Pakistan and who are molesting our women in occupied Jammu and Kashmir,” he added. He said that the people of Jammu and Kashmir would remember the 9th May as a black day. He called for preventing such events in the future and also mudslinging on the military leadership particularly its chief who is not an individual but an institution. He said if we sleep a peaceful night today it is because of the Paki­stan Army. Engineer Mushtaq on the occasion said that Pakistan is standing against India because of the Pakistan Army. He said that even Indian politi­cal analysts believe that it is the Pakistan Army that has united Pakistan. He pointed out that at present Pakistan Army is countering more than 63 hostile intelligence agencies.