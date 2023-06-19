Monday, June 19, 2023
Minister inaugurates Sui gas provision project for Galyat village

Agencies
June 19, 2023
National, Regional, Multan, Newspaper

ABBOTTABAD   -    Federal Minister for Par­liamentary Affairs Murtaza Javed Abbasi on Sunday inaugurated the Sui gas provision project in village Phalkot Galyat that would completed with the cost of Rs 11 million. While ad­dressing a public gather­ing on the occasion, he said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government had neglected the people of the Hazara division dur­ing its four-year tenure. Murtaza Abbasi said that PTI had the worst four years of rule in the his­tory of Pakistan and they don’t have any develop­mental project to present. In contrast, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has initiated sev­eral projects worth billions of rupees for the people of Hazara. The PTI govern­ment has increased infla­tion day by day during its government while our gov­ernment has reduced the prices of petrol, diesel, and flour, adding he said. The minister said that despite the conspiracies against Pakistan Prime Minister Mian Shahbaz Sharif is standing firmly against them and will rescue the country from the crises, during every tenure of PML-N the country has al­ways progressed rapidly.

Agencies

