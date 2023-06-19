Minister underlines need for promoting hygiene practices

LAHORE - Punjab Caretaker Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare Dr Jamal Nasir has underlined the need for promoting hygiene practices among the people for preventing a number of diseases. Talk­ing at the concluding session of aware­ness campaign about water and food borne ailments, the minister said that by merely adopting hand washing as a routine, people could protect themselves from diseases like cholera, diarrhea, po­lio, typhoid, hepatitis A and many others. The week long awareness drive had been launched as Expanded Program on Im­munization (EPI). With the courtesy of World Health Organization (WHO), more than two thousand cholera and hygiene kits were distributed to as many familes in the 17 highrisk and underdeveloped union councils of the provincial capital. Dr Jamal Nasir told that a total of 134 awareness session had been conducted in the week-long campaign. He said that the timing of the campaign was very im­portant and our focus had been on edu­cating mothers. Educating a mother is like educating a whole generation, the minister observed. Dr Jamal Nasir ex­pressed gratitude for WHO for provid­ing technical and financial support for the campaign. The WHO had provided 2000 cholera hygiene kits for families of the marginalized and underserved com­munities of the city. The kits included water storage tools, Aqua Tabs, soaps, ORS packs and other material. Be­sides this, the WHO provided 200,000 awareness flyers, banners and display material as well refreshments for 134 community sessions. Earlier, WHO Representative for Pakistan Dr Palitha Mahipala visited provincial capital to inaugurate the campaign in UC 137, Nishter Town Lahore and distributed hygiene kits among the families. Moni­toring was provided by provincial and district health managers and partners. The campaign was conducted by the District Health Authority in the 17 high risk Union Councils of the provincial capital. Punjab, in summers, faces in­crease in number of cholera cases es­pecially during monsoon season.