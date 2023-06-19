Minister underlines need for promoting hygiene practices among people

Lahore - Punjab Caretaker Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare Dr Jamal Nasir has underlined the need for promoting hygiene practices among the people for preventing a number of diseases.

Talking at the concluding session of awareness campaign about water and food borne ailments, the minister said that by merely adopting hand washing as a routine, people could protect themselves from diseases like cholera, diarrhea, polio, typhoid, hepatitis A and many others.

The week long awareness drive had been launched as Expanded Program on Immunization (EPI).

With the courtesy of World Health Organization (WHO), more than two thousand cholera and hygiene kits were distributed to as many familes in the 17 highrisk and underdeveloped union councils of the provincial capital. Dr Jamal Nasir told that a total of 134 awareness session had been conducted in the week-long campaign. He said that the timing of the campaign was very important and our focus had been on educating mothers. Educating a mother is like educating a whole generation, the minister observed.

Dr Jamal Nasir expressed gratitude for WHO for providing technical and financial support for the campaign.