National footballer held in Jinnah House attack case

LAHORE - National footballer Shumaila Sattar has been arrested by police for her ‘involvement’ in the Jinnah House attack on May 9. According to media reports, Jinnah House was attacked by violent protestors following the arrest of the former prime minister and PTI chairman in Al-Qadir Trust corruption case. The police raided Shumaila Sattar’s house after her name was re­vealed in an investigation.Shumaila Sattar has been sent to jail on judicial remand for identification parade. Further probe is underway with the help of the cameras installed outside Jinnah House. It is pertinent to mention here that several politicians, activists and members of former ruling party including the son-in-law of a former army officer, and fashion designer Khadija Shah are facing trial.