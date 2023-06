QUETTA - The first three-day National Youth Summit was kicked off at Balochistan University of Engineering and Manage­ment Sciences Quetta. A handout issued here on Sun­day said that a large number of students from other prov­inces were participating in the ceremony. The aim of the event is to educate the youth from all over the country about development and var­ious challenges and to pro­vide a platform to solve the problems faced by the youth, it added.