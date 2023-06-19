Nawaz Sharif will return after consulting confidants: Law minister

Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar on Monday said Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif will return to the country following consultation with the party.

The PML-N leader was informed by Mr Tarar about the legal procedure for returning the country. Additionally, he apprised Mr Sharif of the appeals against the lifetime disqualification of the latter.

After a more than two-hour discussion with Mr Sharif, Mr Tarar went on to say that the former prime minister will soon return.

Earlier, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah clarified that Nawaz Sharif would lead the PML-N's campaign for the next general elections, scheduled in October this year.