No issue on US-India ties, if not at Pakistan’s cost: Kh Asif

NEW YORK - Defence Minister Khawaja Muham­mad Asif said has said that Paki­stan has no problem with the United States developing a partnership with India if it is not at Islamabad’s cost.

“I think we do not have any prob­lem with the United States develop­ing a partnership with India if it is not at the cost of Pakistan,” he said during an interview with Newsweek, a leading American magazine, ahead of Indian Prime Minister Naredra Modi’s visit to Washington where he is set to have talks with President Joe Biden on June 22. “That is one. And balancing between the relationship with United States and our regional partners, again, it is not like that. We have common borders with China, we have common borders with Af­ghanistan, Iran, India,” Kh Asif said.

He argued that substantial improve­ment is need to ensure Pakistan’s sta­bility, and key to that improvement is maintaining the increasingly difficult geopolitical balancing act between Washington, Beijing and other pow­ers with whom Islamabad seeks good ties. Such relations, he underscored, are particularly important as Paki­stan attempts to not only promote trade, but also counter the increas­ing threat of cross-border terror­ist attacks. About India, Kh Asif said that ever since Modi came into power some 10 years ago, the Indian outlook towards regional politics complete­ly changed, with the abandonment of the secular ideology, which the coun­try pursued since 1947.

“If you look at his (Modi’s) politics in Gujarat, it was again based on an­ti-minority, it is based on communal tensions and of voting Hindu nation­alist support by fanning sentiments against the community, and minori­ties, both Muslims, Christians, Bud­dhists, and so many other commu­nities that are very large,” he said. “That has actually aggravated the sit­uation between the two countries, with India taking a very nationalistic stand within the country, and obvi­ously, India is a very big market, over 1.3 billion people. Everywhere in the world, the other big economies will need to have them as partners.

“But Pakistan is not a very big econ­omy, and [is] a vulnerable economy. All we have is a geographical location, which is strategic, which attracts, I would say, not all the good things, it sometimes attracts some things which really make us even more vul­nerable.” Pakistan would like good re­lationships with all the countries, he stressed. “We would like to improve our relationships with them if the relationship is not good. “We want to live in peace. If there is no peace there, we will never be able to restore our economy the way we want to re­store it,” Khawaja Asif added.

“So, I personally feel that some ap­preciation is required in Washington about our situation, and we should not be pushed into a situation where we have to make some very hard choices. Our relationship with Amer­ica for us is very valuable. It has its history. It has some disappoint­ments, some huge disappointments, but still we value our relationship with the United States and we want that relationship to flourish.

“We are big trade partners, we have a very large Pakistani diaspora in the United States and Pakistani interests over there. So, their business inter­ests are also, considering our size, they are quite attractive and large.”

The defence minister said Paki­stan’s nuclear assets were “not for any jingoistic or hostile intentions.”

Since we attained nuclear capabil­ity, he said, the skirmishes, the wars, the battles between India and Paki­stan have not escalated the way they escalated way back in 1965, and 1948, and then 1971.

“These were large-scale wars be­tween India and Pakistan. We have had some sort of tension between India and Pakistan, but they are short-lived tensions, military ten­sions or border tensions.