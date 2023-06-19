Oath-taking ceremony of newly-elected mayor, deputy mayor today

LARKANA-The District Election Commissioner Larkana Attaullah Brohi, announced on Sunday that the oath-taking ceremony of the newly elected Mayor and deputy mayor of Larkana Municipal Corporation(LMC), Chairman and Vice Chairman of District Council Larkana, will be held on Monday.

All the newly elected Chairmen/Vice Chairmen of Town Municipal Corporations, including Sachal Town, Empire Town, Haideri Town and Dari Town Larkana, Chairmen/Vice Chairmen of Municipal Committee Ratodero and Naudero; Chairmen/Vice Chairmen of Town Committees of Garello, Arieja, Dokri and Badah of Larkana district would also took oath, on the same day.

According to programme, Commissioner Larkana Division Ghanwar Ali Leghari will take the oath of newly elected Mayor of Larkana Municipal Corporation(LMC) Anwar Ali Nawaz Lohar and Deputy Mayor LMC Muhammad Ameen Shaikh.

The ceremony will be held at Begum Nusrat Bhutto Auditorium Hall Jinnah Bagh Larkana, on Monday at 12.00 P.M.

While, Deputy Commissioner Larkana Ms. Rabiya Siyal will take the oath of winning candidates for Chairman District Council Larkana Aijaz Ali Leghari and Vice Chairman of District Council Larkana Asadullah Bhutto, at Sachal Banquet, PTS Road Larkana, at 11.a.m.

Besides, The Deputy Commissioner Larkana will also take-oath from the newly elected Chairmen and Vice Chairmen of Town Municipal Corporations, including Sachal Town, Empire Town, Haideri Town and Dari Town Larkana, at Begum Nusrat Bhutto Auditorium Hall Jinnah Bagh Larkana, on Monday at 12.30 P.M.

Assistant Commissioner Larkana Ms. Shahida Parveen will take oath from the successful candidates for the slots of Chairmen/Vice Chairmen Municipal Committee Ratodero and Naudero of Larkana district, on Monday at 1.00pm in AC office Larkana.

In addition to this, Assistant Commissioner Bakrani will take oath from the newly elected Chairmen/Vice Chairmen of Town Committee Ghirilo, Town Committee Arija, Taluka Bakrani on Monday at 1.00 pm in the office of AC Bakrani(Larkana).

Apart from this, Assistant Commissioner Dokri will take oath from the winning candidates for the slots of Chairmen/Vice Chairmen of Town Committee Dokri, Town Committee Badah of Taluka Dokri on Monday at 01.00 pm in the office of Assistant Commissioner Dokri.