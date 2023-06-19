One killed, four injured in separate robbery incidents  

KANDHKOT- Robbers killed a car occupant and injured four others in two incidents on Indus Highway on Sunday. In the first incident, some robbers opened fire on a car after being failed to stop it. The firing left car occupant Tabiuddin Khoso dead. In the second incident, robbers opened fire on a passenger van, leaving four people injured. The injured were shifted to the civil hospital where two of them are stated to be in critical condition. The Bakshshapur police have launched investigation. The body and injured were shifted to civil hospital and police after registering a case into the incident started investigations.