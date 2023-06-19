Pak-China joint exhibition now digitally accessible

ISLAMABAD - In a groundbreaking collaboration between Pakistan and China, the ‘Gandhara Heritage along the Silk Road: A Pakistan-China Joint Exhibition’ took place at the esteemed Hall of Literary Brilliance (Wenhua Dian) in the Palace Museum this week in Beijing.

This extraordinary exhibition, featuring a total of 203 artifacts, including 173 items from Pakistan and 30 from the Palace Museum, marked a momentous occasion in cultural exchange between the two nations, Gwadar Pro reported on Sunday.

Now, even after its physical conclusion on June 15, this remarkable showcase of history and art can be virtually accessed worldwide through https://gugongzhanlan. dpm.org.cn/exhibitShare/160 and the Palace Museum’s official app.

The joint exhibition, the first of its kind, served as a platform for the digitisation of these historically significant artifacts, enabling a broader audience to explore the treasures of Gandhara heritage. Individuals from around the globe can embark on a virtual journey to discover captivating artifacts from the comfort of their own homes.

The Pakistani artifacts featured in the exhibition were renowned Gandhara stone carvings, early Buddhist bodhisattva sculptures, Buddha stories, Jataka tales, stupa architectural components, as well as intricate gold and silverware and jewellery.

Each artifact showcased the diverse styles and alluring charm of Gandhara art, offering insight into the historical context of multicultural integration.

The Palace Museum contributed 30 artifacts which played a pivotal role in shaping the gold and copper sculpture styles and art of the ancient Guge Kingdom.

Their presence underscores the profound cultural and artistic exchanges between China and Pakistan throughout history.