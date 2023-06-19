Pak-Iran border markets to enhance trade in Balochistan

It is a historic moment as Pakistan and Iran stand shoulder to shoulder for better employment of their people and their prosperity,” says CM Bizenjo.

QUETTA - After years of turmoil and unrest, the Balochistan province is embarking on a journey to prosperity whether it is de­velopment of Gwadar port or establish­ment of markets adjacent to Iran border.

Inaugurated recently by Prime Minis­ter Nawaz Sharif and Iranian President Seyed Ebrahim Raisi, the Border Sus­tenance Markets Project raises hopes of prospering businesses and revenue generation among the local people as well as for the country. Mand-Pishin market established in remote town of Balochistan, is one of the six planned under this project is an effort to open up new avenues for enhancing cross-bor­der trade and facilitate local populace with business opportunities. Spanning over 10 acres of land, this border mar­ket has a long history with Mand being “a hub for small-scale border business owners from across Balochistan and is being constructed at Pak-Iran border under an agreement signed by the two countries. The economists have pre­dicted much more economic activity in the area as they eulogized the govern­ment for a step forward to accomplish this project as it was stalled since both the countries had signed an MoU back in April 2021. Its completion just within four months speaks volumes of the pres­ent government commitment to amelio­rate the lot of people by providing the business opportunities to also people in Gabd, Mashkel, Washuk Chedgi and Taftan. “It is a historic moment as Paki­stan and Iran stand shoulder to shoulder for better employment of their people and their prosperity,” commented Balo­chistan Chief Minister Balochistan Abdul Quddus Bizenjo. “Both brotherly nations enjoy centuries old historical, cultural, religious, commercial and diplomatic relations.” He noted there were immense opportunities to promote bilateral re­gional trade with Iran in crude oil, gas, food commodities and energy. “To for­malize trade, it is necessary to be done through banking channels and its legal­ization would bring about a significant change in economic development of both the countries.” Balochistan is the largest province of Pakistan covering 43% of country’s total area having 800 kilome­ter border with Afghanistan in North-West and 600 Km long border with Iran in the West. Balochistan, mostly reliant on production of mines and minerals be­sides agriculture and livestock known to be an important segment of rural econo­my, continues to rank at the bottom of hu­man development index. Fisheries, min­ing, manufacturing, trading, and other services provided by governmental and private sector organizations in the prov­ince are additional significant economic sectors. “It is a welcoming step by the government,” said Abdullah Achakzai, President Chamber of Commerce and In­dustries Quetta (CCIQ). “Opening of bor­der markets with Iranian border would multiply border trade between the two countries.” He said business community in Balochistan enjoys pleasant relations with Iranian trade community and “bor­der markets project was a long-awaited demand of traders, fulfilled by the gov­ernment.” Besides opening new avenues of trade, he hoped, the border markets would turn out to be central points for legal trade between the two business communities. “What we desire, is an ear­ly completion of this project to ensure legalized trade as well as providing op­portunities to boost bilateral trade.” He also underlined the need for paying spe­cial attention to fruits production poten­tial of Balochistan province and intro­ducing these valuable products to new world destinations for welfare of local producers as well as earning foreign ex­change for national kitty. “Resolution of barter trade and payments issue is also a positive development for business communities in both the countries,” he noted. With initiation of this exer­cise the political leaders and economic experts foresee enhanced commercial activities paving way for sustainable development of the province. “People of Balochistan are looking towards an era prospering trade with bordering Iran besides well being of Balochistan prov­ince and its people,” remarked Home and Tribal Affairs Minister Balochistan Ziaullah Lango. Expressing pleasure over opening of border markets, he hoped, this step would also be good omen for border trade between the two countries. Chief Collector Customs for Balochistan Muhammad Saleem also praised this decision and said it will facilitate businessmen on both sides to earn living through legitimate trade. “In the newly built market, locals will be able to receive special discounts on 152 items including basic necessities like fruits and vegetables,” he said. Ac­cording to him the Customs Department Balochistan has deployed its staff for clearance of trade stuff to facilitate local community and traders.