Pakistan basketball team beat Bangladesh by 84-64 to qualify for semifinals   

LAHORE- Pakistan basketball team defeated Bangladesh 84-64 to win their last group match in the five-nation basketball tournament in Maldives on Sunday. With the victory, Pakistan have also secured their place in the semifinals. Pakistan dominated Bangladesh from the very first moment of the game scoring 20 points against 15 in the first quarter. However, Bangladesh showed resistance in the second quarter, taking a slight 37-34 lead. In the third quarter, Pakistan pushed Bangladesh against the wall as they only managed to score seven points while Pakistan scored 22 points to extend their lead to 56-44. Pakistan continued their dominance in the last quarter and won the match by 84-64 to secure a place in the semifinals. Pakistan’s Zain ul Hasan Khan and Muhammad Umair Jan scored 19 points each while Abdul Wahab scored 16 points, Ziaur Rahman 11 and Shehbaz Ali, Umeer and Zia scored three points each.