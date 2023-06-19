Monday, June 19, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Pakistan basketball team beat Bangladesh by 84-64 to qualify for semifinals   

STAFF REPORT
June 19, 2023
Sports

LAHORE- Pakistan basketball team defeated Bangladesh 84-64 to win their last group match in the five-nation basketball tournament in Maldives on Sunday. With the victory, Pakistan have also secured their place in the semifinals. Pakistan dominated Bangladesh from the very first moment of the game scoring 20 points against 15 in the first quarter. However, Bangladesh showed resistance in the second quarter, taking a slight 37-34 lead. In the third quarter, Pakistan pushed Bangladesh against the wall as they only managed to score seven points while Pakistan scored 22 points to extend their lead to 56-44. Pakistan continued their dominance in the last quarter and won the match by 84-64 to secure a place in the semifinals. Pakistan’s Zain ul Hasan Khan and Muhammad Umair Jan scored 19 points each while Abdul Wahab scored 16 points, Ziaur Rahman 11 and Shehbaz Ali, Umeer and Zia scored three points each.  

Tags:

STAFF REPORT

Sports

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-06-18/Lahore/epaper_img_1687078274.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023