Pakistan, Iran agree to expand ties, deepen cooperation

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan and Iran have agreed to expand ties and deepen cooperation in different sectors. The two neighbourly countries have come even closer after the reconciliation between Iran and Saudi Arabia. The peace deal was brokered by China and Pakistan and it also played a positive role. After the recent reconciliation, Iran and Saudi Arabia have strengthened the diplomatic ties and are in regular contact for more cooperation.
Over the weekend, Pakistan and Iran agreed to deepen cooperation in trade, energy, transport, connectivity, cultural exchanges and educational linkages. The understanding was reached during the two-day wide-ranging discussions between Pakistan’s Foreign Secretary Dr Asad Majeed Khan and Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri Kani on the occasion of 12th bilateral consultations in Tehran.
During the first round of two-day talks, both sides held fruitful discussions on entire spectrum of relations. The two sides also held discussions on regional situation, particularly Afghanistan, Kashmir, resumption of Iran-Saudi Arabia diplomatic ties and regional peace and stability.
Earlier, Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said, “Bilateral political consultations will review all aspects of Pakistan-Iran bilateral relations covering political, economic, trade, investment, border security, education, climate change, and cultural domains.”
“The two sides will discuss progress on institutional frameworks to promote ongoing cooperation in all areas of mutual interest,” she added.