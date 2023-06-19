Pakistan, Iran agree to expand ties, deepen cooperation

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan and Iran have agreed to expand ties and deepen cooperation in different sectors. The two neighbourly countries have come even closer af­ter the reconciliation between Iran and Saudi Ara­bia. The peace deal was brokered by China and Pa­kistan and it also played a positive role. After the recent reconciliation, Iran and Saudi Arabia have strengthened the diplomatic ties and are in regu­lar contact for more cooperation.

Over the weekend, Pakistan and Iran agreed to deepen cooperation in trade, energy, transport, con­nectivity, cultural exchanges and educational linkag­es. The understanding was reached during the two-day wide-ranging discussions between Pakistan’s Foreign Secretary Dr Asad Majeed Khan and Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri Kani on the oc­casion of 12th bilateral consultations in Tehran.

During the first round of two-day talks, both sides held fruitful discussions on entire spectrum of relations. The two sides also held discussions on regional situation, particularly Afghanistan, Kashmir, resumption of Iran-Saudi Arabia diplo­matic ties and regional peace and stability.

Earlier, Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said, “Bilateral political consulta­tions will review all aspects of Pakistan-Iran bilat­eral relations covering political, economic, trade, investment, border security, education, climate change, and cultural domains.”

“The two sides will discuss progress on institu­tional frameworks to promote ongoing coopera­tion in all areas of mutual interest,” she added.