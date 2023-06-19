Pakistan’s Mikaeel sweeps ATF 14&U singles, doubles titles in Japan

LAHORE-Mikaeel Ali Baig, a talented tennis player and youngest recipient of ISPR’s Pride of Pakistan Award, has made waves at the Asian Tennis Federation (ATF) 14&U tournament held in Japan. Mikaeel showcased his skills against formidable Japanese, Korean and other South Asian opponents.

Talking to The Nation, Ayesha Ali Baig, mother of Mikaeel, said: “Entering the tournament as the top seed due to Mikaeel’s impressive recent triumphs in Tajikistan, despite the last-minute change of venue from clay courts to synthetic grass due to rain, Mikaeel took on the challenge head-on. In his opening match, he initially struggled but quickly found his rhythm, overpowering his Japanese rival and securing a convincing victory of 6-2, 6-1. Throughout the tournament, Mikaeel displayed his dominance by winning all five singles matches in straight sets, losing only a total of nine games.

“In the doubles category, Mikaeel joined forces with Japanese player Rinsei Makihara. Together, they formed a formidable team. Although they faced a tough battle in the finals, falling behind 2-5 in the first set, their determination never wavered. They mounted a spectacular comeback, equalizing at 6-6 and ultimately winning the set tiebreak. This boost of momentum propelled them to an effortless 6-0 victory in the second set, securing the doubles championship,” she added.

Mikaeel’s exceptional achievement of claiming both the singles and doubles championships in the same tournament sets him apart from his competitors at the ATF 14&U in Japan. Reflecting on his journey, Mikaeel stated, “After winning U14 championship in Tajikistan in April, I went straight into a rigorous training program specifically to prepare for Japan.”

Mikaeel expressed that his family has made extraordinary sacrifices to enhance Pakistan’s global reputation. “I haven’t had a vacation in two years. It’s not enjoyable being stuck in a middle seat for the 14-hour flight, far away from friends. In order toestablish myself in Pakistan, I’ve had to constantly juggle between the USA and the Asian Tennis Circuit.

“I willingly gave up my USTA rankings to compete in Asia. My ultimate goalremains representing Pakistan in the Davis Cup in the near future. Although my journey is long and filled with numerous obstacles, all I can do is stay focused on the process, as that’s the only thing within my control,” Mikaeel concluded.