The more you sweat in peace, the less you bleed in war.

–Norman Schwarzkopf

The Punic Wars were a series of three wars between the Roman Republic and Carthaginian Empire. These wars resulted in the destruction of Carthage, the enslavement of its population and the Roman hegemony over the western Mediterranean. The origin of these conflicts can be found in the position in which Rome was acquired in 275 BCE as the protector and leader of Italy. It was to safeguard against foreign interference so that Italy would not fall in the hands of a strong, powerful and expansive power. Carthage on the other hand had been anxious to conquer Italy so that it could complete the chain of island posts through which it controlled the entire western Mediterranean side of the world.