PBF warns of larger balance of payments crisis

LAHORE- PBF has said risks are increasing that Pakistan may be unable to complete the IMF programme that expires at the end of June. The country is in danger regarding larger balance of payments crisis in the coming year due to its dangerously low foreign exchange reserves and steep debt repayment schedule for fiscal year 2024, which begins in July. While talking to media, PBF Vice President and Chief Organiser, Chaudhry Ahmad Jawad said global powers have pitted Pakistanis against each other and want to take advantage of the internal rift in the country. “Our geographical situation is the best in the world with China, Iran, and India as our neighbours. We could become the richest country in the world by taking advantage of our geographical importance.” PBF believes that’s it’s time to opt for option ‘B’ for the revival of the economy. The PBF has maintained that the only solution that can steer Pakistan out of the crisis is indigenous with few basic principles such as simplification and broadening of the tax base rather than squeezing the existing taxpayers and harassment of the business and industry. In this regard the tax target of 2023-24 is appreciated. Pakistan traditionally buys the bulk of its energy from Gulf countries with Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates its top suppliers. While the Saudis have often supplied fuel on credit, Pakistan’s budget for the next fiscal year starting in July does not include any such facility from its Middle Eastern ally.