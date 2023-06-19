Monday, June 19, 2023
PCG foils bid to smuggle drugs

Staff Reporter
June 19, 2023
UTHAL   -    Pakistan Coast Guard claimed to have foiled the bid to smuggle 4.5 kilograms crystals and 5 kilograms ice worth 1.23 USD in interna­tional market in an opera­tion conducted near Miraj hotel area of Uthal in Balo­chistan province on Sunday.

According to a statement issued by the spokesperson for Pakistan Coast Guard, a suspicious vehicle was inter­cepted near Miraj hotel area of hotel, however, driver of the vehicle accelerated the vehicle. Staff of PCG chased the vehicle, but driver of the vehicle managed to escape leaving the vehicle behind. Upon searching, 4.5 kilo­grams crystals and 5 kilo­grams ice were recovered from the hidden cavities of vehicle.

