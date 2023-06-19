PCG foils bid to smuggle drugs

UTHAL - Pakistan Coast Guard claimed to have foiled the bid to smuggle 4.5 kilograms crystals and 5 kilograms ice worth 1.23 USD in international market in an operation conducted near Miraj hotel area of Uthal in Balochistan province on Sunday.
According to a statement issued by the spokesperson for Pakistan Coast Guard, a suspicious vehicle was intercepted near Miraj hotel area of hotel, however, driver of the vehicle accelerated the vehicle. Staff of PCG chased the vehicle, but driver of the vehicle managed to escape leaving the vehicle behind. Upon searching, 4.5 kilograms crystals and 5 kilograms ice were recovered from the hidden cavities of vehicle.