PIDE terms increase in BISP allocation in budget 2023-24 as swift way of gaining political benefits

ISLAMABAD-Terming increase in BISP allocation in the budget 2023-24 as a swift way of gaining political benefits, Pakistan Institute of Development Economics has said that rather, higher funds should have been diverted toward education.

Regarding up to 35 percent hike in salaries in the proposed budget, PIDE has recommended that it should have been increased only for BPS 1-16, with no increase in other allowances, as for the grade 17 and above already 150% executive allowance has been provided. The recommendations on the proposed budget 2023-24 have been presented by PIDE to federal government in its report on ‘Maximizing the Impact: Evaluating the FY 2023-24 Budget for Optimal Resource Allocation, Socio-Economic Addressal, and Sustainable Development’. It has been prepared by the PIDE Macro Policy Lab.

The exemption on custom duty on import of raw material for batteries, solar panels and inverters is encouraging as the government has learnt that banning imports affected the country’s exports in the past. Still, it’s critical for the government authorities to monitor the policy impact so that the country should achieve its intended growth objectives. Talking about bilateral import duty reductions, PIDE said that awarding favor of zero percent import duty on imports by certain Arab nations is a questionable move. High duties on import of car parts will work in favor of the already highly protected, inefficient automobile sector, dominated by three companies which have enjoyed govt’s protection against competition. Decades of protection afforded to domestic manufacturers under the guise of infant industry and other excuses has resulted in only 11 percent domestication of parts production plus doling out low-quality vehicles at very high rates in the country.

Talking of detrimental effects of withholding taxes, it has been noted that withholding tax on cash withdrawal will seriously dent financial inclusion. To facilitate this transition, the use of digital payments should be promoted and ensured in certain cases. Such as payments to be made at stores and petrol purchases etc. The government fails to suggest any measure to increase the tax net, which shows the myopic nature of the budget. Agricultural income is not considered and the retail sector is not brought in the tax net. It has been recommended that there is a need to prioritize and support sectors that have the potential to generate higher value-added outputs, create employment opportunities, and contribute to overall economic development. By forcing a 3.5 percent GDP growth rate upon itself, the government has committed to higher public consumption expenses rather than incentivizing the private sector to take up the mantle of investment that could spur GDP growth. The concept of a government setting GDP growth rate is controversial to begin with, since it is difficult to tell what circumstances will be a month, a quarter or two quarters from now. The government is again incentivizing the real sector more than the manufacturing sector. Agriculture and IT sector focus is good, but we have to focus on the export sector more for real productivity gains, otherwise we would always get back to square one.

Federal government also proposed several allocations for agriculture sector along with tax exemptions to food processing. However, considering that agriculture is a provincial subject post 18th Amendment, such measures should be announced by the provinces? Second, within these exemptions, one again finds the failure to ameliorate domestic productivity issues and current expenses. For example, there are more than 100 agricultural research institutes spread across the country, both at the federal and provincial level. If quality seeds have to be imported in the end, what is the use of domestic research institutes? This question assumes added importance in lieu of the billions of rupees in current expenses earmarked for these institutes. Additionally, the exemptions in relation to various forms of machineries raise the question about our domestic capacities. And last but not the least, relative to agriculture, the sector mostly remains outside of the income tax net.

Regarding Diamond Card’ for overseas Pakistanis, the report said that it is aimed at extracting more dollars out of the diaspora. But there is no or little roadmap for attracting FDI, which is now down to a quibble in context of our foreign loans. Neither is there any roadmap on how to diversify exports, which remain heavily dependent upon textiles. A significant increase in government employees’ salaries and pensions is partially justified but it will put pressure on the fiscal side. Perhaps it should have been increased only for BPS 1-16, with no increase in other allowances i.e. daily and mileage allowance. For the grade 17 and above already 150% executive allowance has already been provided.

A lump sum increase, especially in pensions, is not warranted. There is no viable proposal to tackle the pension bomb, especially that of the armed forces whose pension share is more than 80 percent. For those who are raking in more than 0.5 million in pensions and wages (like Judges of Supreme Court and High Court), there is little or no need for increasing their wages at the same rate as that of low wage employees. The pension fund is a welcome step. Pensions should be contributed by the individuals/government, otherwise pensions would be unsustainable and the major expenditure of the government in a couple of years.

The government has again relied on burdened social sector programs like BISP - a swift way of gaining political benefits. Rather, higher funds should have been diverted toward education. Social sector protection is important but given the government’s very weak financial position, it should be targeted. Rest, the government is not a welfare organization, it should make its citizens self-sustainable which contributes and are not just at the receiving end.

While questioning health insurance for journalists, PIDE asked why would only journalists be afforded health insurance? Why not continue with the universal health insurance that had been extended to all the country? The only thing needed was to depoliticize that program and continue its funding and improvement in service delivery. Implementation of Minimum Wage (MW) is very hard especially for small businesses. India has several MW structures based on many factors. Therefore, targets set for MW must not be ambitious. The report has recommended for improving the strength of labour officers (for factories inspection) and labour inspectors (for shops and establishment inspection).It has also been recommended to ensure the transfer for MW through bank accounts so that compliance is ensured.

In the energy sector, it is the same old story of subsidies for maintaining uniform tariffs across the country, even for the privatized utility K-electric. On one hand, the GOP is in the process of implementing the Competitive Trading Bilateral Contract Market (CTBCM); to generate competition among market players to benefit consumers in terms of pricing. But subsidies allocated for tariff differential claims (PEPCO and K-Electric), means business as usual, continuation of inefficiencies and circular debt growth. There will be no competitive market when accounts of all distribution companies are treated as one, and the uniform tariff is charged. The privatization of state-owned distribution companies is on the GOP plan. A uniform tariff policy is no incentive for a privatized company. Providing subsidies is not a sustainable solution, the power sector needs tariff structure reforms. The burden of capacity payments is increasing. What we need is the productive utilization of this capacity and not keeping it under or un-utilized. Likewise, we have enough capacity, there is no point in adding more capacity (even if it is renewable) in the short to medium run, if we really want to get rid of circular debt.

The incentives proposed in the budget on import of software and hardware equal to 1% of their exports will encourage IT services exports in the long run. However some more steps were expected in the budget to boost businesses overall. Government has also given freelancers an access to refunds on exports up to $24,000 annually and exemption from sales tax registration. This will encourage the freelancing market. Assuming the government is able to achieve its tax revenue target of Rs 9,200 billion, almost 80 percent of the tax receipts will be used for interest repayments. It has been recommended that government must look towards managing its long-term domestic debt profile as well, while also turning towards domestic debt restructuring. Expenditures in FY 2023-24 will be majorly debt driven.