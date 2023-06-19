Monday, June 19, 2023
Police bust two-member dacoit gang

Staff Reporter
June 19, 2023
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE  -   In a joint operation, conducted by the Lahore Police and the Punjab Safe Cities Authority, a two-member dacoit gang was busted here on Sunday. According to the PSCA, the Green Town police, with the support of advanced surveillance capabilities of Safe Cities cameras, traced and arrested two danger­ous decoits. The arrested crimi­nals were identified as Arham, also known as Rama, and Mana. During the operation, foreign cur­rency and gold ornaments worth Rs 2.7 million were recovered from dacoits. The police also re­covered two pistols and bullets from the arrested dacoits. A case has been registered against the accused, and legal proceedings have been started.

