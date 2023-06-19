Police nab drug smuggler with narcotics, weapons

SIALKOT - Police in its ongoing operation against drug dealers have apprehended a big drug smuggler with narcotics and weapons after a successful raid here in Sialkot on Sunday.
The Superintend of Police (SP) Ziaullah while talking to media said that police after launching an intelligence-based operation against the accused drug smuggler Imran Ilyas Mani and arrested him with evidences.
SP Investigation further said that 17kg hashish, two 30 bore pistols and one 44 bore rifle were recovered from the accused possession. He added that the accused used to smuggle drugs from KPK and supply them to different areas of Sialkot.
He briefed that on the special instructions of District Police Officer (DPO) Muhammad Hassan Iqbal, he had started crackdown against drug dealers and under his command, Deputy Superintend of Police (DSP) City Circle Tariq Mehmood and SHO Hajipura Sub-Inspector Muhammad Owais along with police team completed this raid successfully.