Monday, June 19, 2023
Police nab drug smuggler with narcotics, weapons

June 19, 2023
SIALKOT   -   Police in its ongoing opera­tion against drug dealers have apprehended a big drug smuggler with narcot­ics and weapons after a suc­cessful raid here in Sialkot on Sunday.

The Superintend of Police (SP) Ziaullah while talking to media said that police after launching an intelligence-based operation against the accused drug smuggler Im­ran Ilyas Mani and arrested him with evidences. 

SP Investigation further said that 17kg hashish, two 30 bore pistols and one 44 bore rifle were recovered from the accused posses­sion. He added that the ac­cused used to smuggle drugs from KPK and supply them to different areas of Sialkot.

He briefed that on the spe­cial instructions of District Police Officer (DPO) Muham­mad Hassan Iqbal, he had started crackdown against drug dealers and under his command, Deputy Super­intend of Police (DSP) City Circle Tariq Mehmood and SHO Hajipura Sub-Inspector Muhammad Owais along with police team completed this raid successfully.

