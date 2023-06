PESHAWAR - The police started a crackdown on criminals in different localities across Peshawar and managed to arrest four suspects wanted in different crimes with arms and drugs.

According to information, police arrested four suspects during the crackdown identified as Shahid Parvez, Mohammad Adil, Noorullah and Zubair.

The accused are involved in illegal arms smuggling and other crimes. One Kalashnikov, two pistols, and several cartridges were recovered from the arrested suspects, police said.