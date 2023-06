LAHORE - The de­partmental promotion board meet­ing has approved promotions of 111 assistant Sub-Inspectors (ASIs) of the Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) as the Sub-Inspectors. According to a spokesperson for the department, 125 cases were considered for pro­motions, and 111 were cleared for promotion. Additional IG Punjab Highway Patrol Abdul Karim, DIG Dr Muhammad Athar Waheed and SP Headquarters PHP Mansoor Qa­mar pinned badges to the promoted Sub-Inspectors and Assistant Sub-Inspectors.