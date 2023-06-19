Protests erupt in Greece after migrant shipwreck

ATHENS - Protests have been held across Greece following the tragic shipwreck on Wednesday that claimed lives of hun­dreds of migrants in­cluding Pakistanis.

Greek anti-racist or­ganizations, unions and others staged rallies in cities including Ath­ens, Thessaloniki, Pa­tras, Karditsa and Ka­lamata, protesting the tragic shipwreck off the coast of the Pelo­ponnese that cost the lives of hundreds of mi­grants including Paki­stanis. “They made the Mediterranean a liquid cemetery; we will never get used to the slaugh­terhouse,” read banners held by protesters condemn­ing Greek and European ref­ugee and migration poli­cy. Early on Wednesday, the Greek coast guard began a rescue operation of a fishing boat with 400 to 750 peo­ple allegedly on board in in­ternational waters 47 nauti­cal miles southwest of Pylos. The rescue operation has continued but no new survi­vors have been found. A to­tal of 104 people have been rescued. A total of 68 of the rescued migrants have been transferred to Malakasa re­ception facility in central Greece. In the meantime, rel­atives from various Europe­an countries are arriving to find their loved ones. The au­thorities have arrested nine Egyptians as suspects for trafficking who are accused of forming a criminal orga­nization to enable the ille­gal entry of migrants, causing a shipwreck and endanger­ing lives. The Greek authori­ties have been accused of not immediately reacting to res­cue the migrants. Watch The Med Alarm Phone, a hotline for boat people in distress, wrote that the Greek author­ities had been warned many hours before the boat cap­sized that it was in distress. At 16:13 CET, Watch The Med Alarm Phone got the vessel’s coordinates while at 16:53 Greek time, it said: “We no­tify the Greek authorities by email as well as other agen­cies, including Frontex and the UN High Commissioner for Refugees in Greece.” How­ever, Greek media reported that when the coast guard used a rope to tie the fishing boat, some of those on board untied it because they want­ed to continue their journey to Italy. A coast guard press release stated that Italian authorities informed them about the vessel, which was spotted by an EU border pro­tection agency FRONTEX ae­rial vehicle and by two ships. A Greek boat sailed to the spot, while a helicopter took off at the same time. UN Sec­retary-General Antonio Gu­terres called on Europe to impose a more effective mi­gration policy to prevent the recurrence of similar disas­ters in the future.