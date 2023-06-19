Punjab budget to be presented on Monday

Punjab's budget for four months of the next financial year is likely to be presented tomorrow by the caretaker government.

The new development schemes will be subject to the permission of the Election Commission of Pakistan.

It was recommended to allow Rs325 billion for the development schemes in the budget – Rs20 billion for health cards, projects from international funding to be given Rs27 billion, Rs20 billion for agriculture and Rs100 billion for health and education.

Also, specifically, it is recommended to allocate Rs70 billion for health, Rs28 billion for school education, Rs10 billion for higher education, Rs1 billion for development projects for special education, Rs 12 billion for urban development, Rs 7 billion for clean water and sewage drainage schemes, Rs6 billion for transport sector and Rs1.5 billion for emergency services.