Punjab police honour martyred constable’s family with new house, financial assistance

KHANEWAL - In compliance with the instruc­tions of Inspector General Police Punjab Dr Usman Anwar, District Police Officer Rana Umar Farooq presented ownership documents, keys of a new house, and a cheque of Rs 13.5 million to the widow of martyr constable Waqas Azim.

During the ceremony, in-charge welfare sub-inspector Malik Waqqas, the widow of the Sha­heed, brother Farman Arshad, and their two young children, 2-year-old daughter Fatima Waqas and 1-year-old son Arham bin Waqas, were also present.

District Police Officer Rana Umar Farooq praised Shaheed Constable Waqas Azim as a courageous offi­cer who sacrificed his life on April 2, 2021, while fighting against criminal elements. He emphasized that Waqas Azim was martyred while performing his duties as a member of the CIA Staff.

The martyred constable had act­ed on information provided by an informant regarding four unidenti­fied individuals planning a robbery at Kachhari Mor Kabirwala. Waqas Azim successfully apprehended one of the accused, Muhammad Ramzan, causing his pistol to fall. Unfortunately, an accomplice of the accused opened fire, resulting in serious injuries to Constable Waqqas, who was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital. De­spite efforts, he could not survive.

District Police Officer Rana Umar Farooq highlighted the valor and sacrifice displayed by Shaheed Constable Waqas Azim, stating that his martyrdom had further enhanced the respect and honor of the police depart­ment and his family. He assured the family that the police depart­ment stands with them during every difficult hour. Moreover, he pledged to facilitate the admis­sion of the martyr’s children into top schools to ensure their access to quality education.

The gesture of providing a new house and financial assistance serves as a tribute to the bravery and dedication of martyr constable Waqas Azim, honoring his sacrifice and supporting his grieving family.