Quarterfinals, semifinals decided in National Futsal Cup phase-II 

Lahore - The quarterfinals and semifinals of the National Futsal Cup Phase-II were decided in Aghil Futsal Arena, Quetta. In the first quarterfinal, Balochistan Education Board downed Tiger Raisani by 6-3. The second quarterfinal was played between Great Hazara and Hazara Club where Great Hazara were triumphant by 4-3. In the third quarterfinal, Buitems FC beat Jhalawaan Quetta by 4-1. The last quarterfinal was won by Hazara Quetta 10-3 against Gull Hazara. In the first semifinal, Great Hazara thumped Balochistan Education Board by 8-3 while Hazara Quetta outclassed Buitems FC by 10-3 in the second semifinal. In the women’s first semifinal, Hazara Club beat Balochistan Women Academy by 2-1 while Hazara Quetta Academy, in the second semifinal, downed Hazara United FC by 3-0.