Reclaiming Land

The Capital Development Authority (CDA) is set on concluding a decade-long project which aims to clear over 100 illegally built structures in Islamabad’s F-11 sector. There are still some legal troubles that plague the clearance project as residents claim that they have not yet received compensation. Despite this, the demolition process has begun, to the detriment of the people. What remains unclear in all this is where these low-income families are to settle, and whether legal procedures will resume once again. Development is undoubtedly an important feature to uphold, but careful consideration must also be given to struggling families.

It was back in 1980 that the CDA got permission to acquire sector F-11, and apparently most compensation claims were fulfilled besides the last 100 which were new awards announced by the then deputy commissioner. These have been left unsettled, leading to immense contention with the public being forced to evacuate. Regardless of who set those awards, the fact of the matter remains that the authorities promised families money in exchange for their land and given that the area is dominated by low-income families, these funds are vital in their resettlement plans. Simply stating that their claims have no legal basis is not enough, neither is it fair. Settling these otherwise homeless people should be the priority of the authorities, rather than rushing past such inconveniences to embark upon ambitious developmental projects.

The plans for this sector include housing schemes, the construction of shopping malls and necessary infrastructural projects. This development might be necessary but at the same time, it should not come at the expense of people being rendered completely homeless or being forced out of their homes with inadequate funds to support themselves. Urgent action is needed before the authorities resume their demolition project, and all claims must be settled. Proper procedures must be followed.