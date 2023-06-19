Monday, June 19, 2023
Rickshaw driver harassed by police sets him on fire, two cops suspended

OUR STAFF REPORT
June 19, 2023
Regional, Karachi

MIRPURKHAS-After being repeated harassment from police and demanding bribe, a poor rickshaw driver set him on fire. He was shifted to hospital in critical condition and two cops were suspended. According to details, policemen used to harass rickshaw driver Sajin hailing from Mirpurkhas and demanded bribe.  Annoyed over the demands of police, the poverty-stricken rickshaw driver set him on fire. The scorched person was shifted to hospital where his condition was stated to critical. 

The SSP taking notice of the incident suspended two cops and directed SP CIA for conducting inquiry into the incident.

OUR STAFF REPORT

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-06-18/Lahore/epaper_img_1687078274.jpg

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

