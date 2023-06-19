Ruet-e-Hilal Committee meets today for Zilhaj moon sighting

ISLAMABAD/JEDDAH - The meeting of Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee for sighting the Crescent of Zulhajj will be held at Pa­kistan Meteorological Department in Karachi on Monday (today). Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Chair­man Moulana Abdul Khabir Azad will preside over the meeting. Moreover, the meetings of zonal/ dis­trict Ruet-e-Hilal Committees will be held at their respective Headquarters at the same date and time.

Saudi Arabia will celebrate Eidul Azha on June 28 as crescent moon for Zilhaj was sighted in the Kingdom on Sunday. The day of Arafah will be on Tuesday (June 27) while the first day of Eidul Azha will be celebrated on June 28.

The UAE will also make an announcement about the crescent sighting. Typically, the UAE, Saudi Arabia and some other Gulf countries mark both the Eids on the same days.

Meanwhile, in Pakistan the Met Office said that the first Zilhaj is likely to be observed on June 20 (Tuesday) and Eidul Azha on June 29 (Thursday).