Russia rejects claims of special oil discount for Pakistan

MOSCOW - Russian Energy Minister Niko­lay Shulginov has confirmed that oil export to Pakistan had begun on the payment in the currency of a friendly coun­try but stressed that there was no special discount to Islam­abad, according to Russian and American media reports.

“Our country would ensure more oil deliveries to Pakistan, as he downplayed the possi­bility of restrictions on fuel export,” said Shulginov while talking to media here on the sidelines of the Internation­al Economic Forum (SPIEF) in Saint Petersburg, last week.

Shulginov also sought to downplay any influence of In­dia – and old-time ally of Rus­sia and a staunch rival of Pakistan – in the deal with Is­lamabad. "We believe that Pa­kistan is just as important a partner for us as India,” he added. “Oil deliveries to Paki­stan have begun, [but] there is no special discount; for Pa­kistan, it is the same as for other buyers,” the minister said. “A shipment was recent­ly shipped, and there will be more deliveries in the future,” he said. Last month Shulginov said that Russia was consid­ering restricting its exports of gasoline and would pro­pose such a measure if need­ed. However, while talking to Russia-24 TV, he downplayed the possibility of restrictions on exporting the fuel.