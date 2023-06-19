Russia rejects claims of special oil discount for Pakistan

MOSCOW - Russian Energy Minister Nikolay Shulginov has confirmed that oil export to Pakistan had begun on the payment in the currency of a friendly country but stressed that there was no special discount to Islamabad, according to Russian and American media reports.
“Our country would ensure more oil deliveries to Pakistan, as he downplayed the possibility of restrictions on fuel export,” said Shulginov while talking to media here on the sidelines of the International Economic Forum (SPIEF) in Saint Petersburg, last week.
Shulginov also sought to downplay any influence of India – and old-time ally of Russia and a staunch rival of Pakistan – in the deal with Islamabad. "We believe that Pakistan is just as important a partner for us as India,” he added. “Oil deliveries to Pakistan have begun, [but] there is no special discount; for Pakistan, it is the same as for other buyers,” the minister said. “A shipment was recently shipped, and there will be more deliveries in the future,” he said. Last month Shulginov said that Russia was considering restricting its exports of gasoline and would propose such a measure if needed. However, while talking to Russia-24 TV, he downplayed the possibility of restrictions on exporting the fuel.