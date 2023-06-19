Senate chairman for action against human traffickers

ISLAMABAD - Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani expressed deep concern over tragic loss of over 300 Pakistanis in the recent boat disaster off the coast of Greece and called for strict action against human traffickers. “With heavy hearts, we extend our heartfelt condolences to the grieving families during this time of immense sorrow and grief. Our thoughts and prayers are with you, and we pray that the departed souls find eternal peace,” he prayed. The chairman further said , “This devastating incident underscores the urgent need to address and condemn the abhorrent act of illegal human trafficking.” Sanjrani highlighted that such criminal activities prey upon the vulnerable, risking countless lives in the process. It is a menace that demands immediate attention and joint efforts from all stakeholders, he added. Senate Deputy Chairman Mirza Muhammad Afridi, Leader of the House in Senate Ishaq Dar, and Leader of the Opposition in the Senate Dr Shahzad Waseem also expressed their deepest condolences to the families affected by this tragic incident and emphasized the importance of taking decisive action against illegal human trafficking.