Senate chairman for action against human traffickers

ISLAMABAD - Senate Chairman Mu­hammad Sadiq Sanjrani ex­pressed deep concern over tragic loss of over 300 Paki­stanis in the recent boat di­saster off the coast of Greece and called for strict action against human traffickers. “With heavy hearts, we ex­tend our heartfelt condo­lences to the grieving fam­ilies during this time of immense sorrow and grief. Our thoughts and prayers are with you, and we pray that the departed souls find eternal peace,” he prayed. The chairman further said , “This devastating incident underscores the urgent need to address and condemn the abhorrent act of illegal hu­man trafficking.” Sanjrani highlighted that such crimi­nal activities prey upon the vulnerable, risking count­less lives in the process. It is a menace that demands im­mediate attention and joint efforts from all stakehold­ers, he added. Senate Deputy Chairman Mirza Muhammad Afridi, Leader of the House in Senate Ishaq Dar, and Leader of the Opposition in the Sen­ate Dr Shahzad Waseem also expressed their deepest con­dolences to the families af­fected by this tragic incident and emphasized the impor­tance of taking decisive ac­tion against illegal human trafficking.