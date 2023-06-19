Shahid Khaqan resigns as ECC member

ISLAMABAD - Former premier and PML-N senior leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has resigned from the Economic Coordination Com­mittee (ECC) over differenc­es on how to purchase LNG from Azerbaijan. The devel­opment comes as Prime Min­ister Shehbaz Sharif on Fri­day said those criticising and backstabbing Finance Minis­ter Ishaq Dar had no room in the PML-N.

It is reported that Abba­si was against the govern­ment-to-government agree­ment and advocated LNG imports through a private company. Under the recent­ly-signed agreement, Pakistan will buy one LNG consignment every month at an undisclosed rate. It has the power to reject or accept the shipment but Azerbaijan would have to offer on monthly basis.

On June 14, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar-led ECC had given a go-ahead for “the framework agreement between PLL and State Oil Company of Azerbai­jan Republic (SOCAR).” The decision was given ahead of Prime Minister Shehbaz Shar­if’s visit to the Central Asian state. A day before the deci­sion, Petroleum Minister Mu­sadik Malik had said that Azer­baijan would be supplying one LNG cargo every month at a cheaper price than the mar­ket. Azerbaijan’s SOCAR Trad­ing will fulfil the LNG.