Three drown in Indus, one in Kabul River

NOWSEHRA - Three teenage students from a madrassa drowned in the Indus River near the picnic area of Attock Khurd on Sunday.

According to the police and management of Darul Uloom-e- Haqqania in Akora Khattak, Zaitullah, Muhammad Musa and Shahabuddin, students of Darul Uloom-e-Haqqania, went for a picnic in the tourist area of Attock Khurd.

Zaitullah slid into the gushing water while the students were wandering along the bank of the River Indus.

Meanwhile, Muhammad Musa and Shahabuddin, who were said to be Zaitullah’s brothers and cousins from Loralai in Balochistan and currently residing in Nowshera, jumped into the river to save their cousin. The rushing water, however, washed them away.

Rescue 1122 personnel went to the scene shortly after the tragedy and initiated a search operation, but they had yet to find the boys as of the publication of this news report.

Meanwhile, another young man drowned in River Kabul at Pashtungarhi point in Pabbi area.

Muzammil Khan, 19, a resident of Tanki Road was bathing to beat the heat when he slipped into deep water and drowned.

Local people including divers recovered the youth after hectic efforts but his life could not be saved.