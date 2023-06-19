Twelve dead and others missing as cyclone hits southern Brazil

BRASÍLIA-At least 12 people have died, five are missing and nearly 3,000 have been left homeless after an “extratropical cyclone” hit Brazil’s Rio Grande Do Sul, local authorities say. Traveling to the region’s hardest hit regions, government authorities have reinforced the role of the state’s relief structure and called upon “the solidarity of the population.” Rio Grande Do Sul’s governor Eduardo Leite said that the Military Firefighters Corps conducted around 2,400 rescues over the past two days, with operations still underway. “Our priority at the moment is to find the missing and save people who may still be stranded by the floods.” Leite wrote in a statement. “We have all our teams in the field, and the Secretariat for Logistics and Transport is already analyzing compromised bridges and roads so that we can act in an urgent manner and provide free passage in these locations.”