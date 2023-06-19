UAF finance and planning committee recommends Rs 25.51b dudget for FY 2023-24

FAISALABAD - The University of Agricul­ture Faisalabad Finance and Planning Committee meeting has recommend­ed a budget proposal of Rs 25.51 billion for the fi­nancial year 2023-24. The proposal will now be pre­sented before the Syndicate and Senate for approval. Chaired by Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan, the committee meeting discussed the agenda pre­sented by Treasurer Umar Saeed Qadri. The meeting approved several recom­mendations, including allo­cating Rs 9,212.11 million for the non-development budget, Rs 13,613.65 mil­lion for the development budget (including Fed­eral PSDP, Provincial ADP, and Foreign Assistance), Rs 2,310 million for com­petitive research grants, Rs 260.04 million for the non-development budget from the Punjab Government (Burewala - Vehari), Rs 60.15 million for the Wa­ter Management Research Center, Rs 28.72 million for the Directorate of Finan­cial Assistance and Univer­sity Advancement, and Rs 30.80 million for the Office of Research Innovation and Commercialization. Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan ex­pressed that the university is dedicated to providing facilities to students, the campus, and the farming community. He mentioned that the university priori­tizes students from rural areas and has disbursed Rs 904.74 million among 7,037 students, consider­ing their financial condi­tions. He also highlighted that the university’s utility expenses have increased by over 150 percent in the past three years due to in­flation.