UAF finance and planning committee recommends Rs 25.51b dudget for FY 2023-24

FAISALABAD - The University of Agriculture Faisalabad Finance and Planning Committee meeting has recommended a budget proposal of Rs 25.51 billion for the financial year 2023-24. The proposal will now be presented before the Syndicate and Senate for approval. Chaired by Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan, the committee meeting discussed the agenda presented by Treasurer Umar Saeed Qadri. The meeting approved several recommendations, including allocating Rs 9,212.11 million for the non-development budget, Rs 13,613.65 million for the development budget (including Federal PSDP, Provincial ADP, and Foreign Assistance), Rs 2,310 million for competitive research grants, Rs 260.04 million for the non-development budget from the Punjab Government (Burewala - Vehari), Rs 60.15 million for the Water Management Research Center, Rs 28.72 million for the Directorate of Financial Assistance and University Advancement, and Rs 30.80 million for the Office of Research Innovation and Commercialization. Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan expressed that the university is dedicated to providing facilities to students, the campus, and the farming community. He mentioned that the university prioritizes students from rural areas and has disbursed Rs 904.74 million among 7,037 students, considering their financial conditions. He also highlighted that the university’s utility expenses have increased by over 150 percent in the past three years due to inflation.