Monday, June 19, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

US ‘deeply troubled’ by Israeli plans to approve over 4,000 new homes in West Bank

US ‘deeply troubled’ by Israeli plans to approve over 4,000 new homes in West Bank
Anadolu
4:03 PM | June 19, 2023
International

The US is “deeply troubled” by the Israeli government’s announcement of plans to approve over 4,000 new settlement units in the West Bank, State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said on Sunday.

“The US is deeply troubled by the Israeli government’s announcement of plans to advance over 4,000 new settlement units in the West Bank & the changes to its planning system that may expedite approvals. Settlement expansion is an obstacle to peace,” Miller said on Twitter.

He added that the US opposes such unilateral actions that make a two-state solution more difficult to achieve.

He called on the Israeli government to fulfill the commitments it made in Aqaba, Jordan and Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt to return to dialogue aimed at de-escalation.

According to Israeli public broadcaster KAN, Israel will also start to advance judicial reform starting this week.

Election process in full swing as scrutiny completed in seven districts

Israel has been in political turmoil in recent months over planned judicial reform by the government of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, which the opposition views as a power grab in favor of executive authority.

Netanyahu, however, insists that his plan would enhance democracy and restore the balance among the legislative, executive and judicial branches of government.

In March, Netanyahu, who is on trial for corruption, bowed to pressure and announced a temporary halt to the plans amid protests across the country.

Tags:

Anadolu

International

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-06-19/Lahore/epaper_img_1687148451.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023