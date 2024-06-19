Babar Azam and M Rizwan maintain top spots in ICC T20I Rankings

New York - Pakistan's white-ball captain and wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan have retained their positions in the latest ICC Men’s T20I Batting Rankings.

remains in the third spot, while Mohammad Rizwan holds onto the fourth position. India’s Suryakumar Yadav continues to lead the rankings, with England’s Phil Salt in second place. In other notable changes, West Indies’ opener Nicholas Pooran rose to 11th after a stunning 98-run performance against Afghanistan. Australia’s Travis Head moved up five places to fifth.

However, the most significant change occurred in the all-rounder rankings. Australia's Marcus Stoinis has taken over the top spot from Afghanistan’s Mohammad Nabi, thanks to his exceptional performances in the ongoing ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024.

“Mohammad Nabi’s stay at the top of the ICC Men’s T20I All-rounder Rankings has been short, with some stunning performances boosting Australia’s Marcus Stoinis to the summit,” the ICC stated in a press release.

Stoinis’s six wickets and several key batting contributions have been pivotal for Australia, which has progressed to the Super Eight stage with a perfect record. His standout performance included a crucial 59 from 29 balls against Scotland, turning the game around after Australia was struggling at 60/3. “Wanindu Hasaranga and Shakib Al Hasan complete the top three, with Nabi slipping to fourth but remaining close behind,” the ICC release concluded.