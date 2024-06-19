ICC confirms match officials for Super 8s at T20 World Cup 2024

New York - Chris Gaffaney and Richard Kettleborough will be the on-field umpires for the USA’s historic first-ever knockout match at an ICC Men’s T20 World Cup. They will officiate the clash against South Africa on June 19, along with Joel Wilson, who will be the TV Umpire. Wilson then joins Gaffaney on the field for USA v England in Barbados on June 23.

Kettleborough and Richard Illingworth will officiate the clash between Australia and India, and then Illingworth and Michael Gough will oversee Australia v Bangladesh. Nitin Menon and Ahsan Raza are the on-field umpires for England’s meeting with the West Indies, with Sharfuddoula Ibne Shahid as TV Umpire. He will then be one of the on-field umpires alongside Chris Brown for England’s second Group 2 game against South Africa.

SUPER 8S – MATCH OFFICIAL APPOINTMENTS

June 19: USA v South Africa (Antigua)

Referee: Ranjan Madugalle

On-field Umpires: Chris Gaffaney and Richard Kettleborough

TV Umpire: Joel Wilson

Fourth Umpire: Langton Rusere

*June 19: England v West Indies (St Lucia)*

Referee: Jeff Crowe

On-field Umpires: Nitin Menon and Ahsan Raza

TV Umpire: Sharfuddoula Ibne Shahid

Fourth Umpire: Chris Brown

*June 20: Afghanistan v India (Barbados)*

Referee: David Boon

On-field Umpires: Rodney Tucker and Paul Reiffel

TV Umpire: Allahudien Paleker

Fourth Umpire: Alex Wharf

*June 20: Australia v Bangladesh (Antigua)*

Referee: Richie Richardson

On-field Umpires: Richard Illingworth and Michael Gough

TV Umpire: Kumar Dharmasena

Fourth Umpire: Adrian Holstock

*June 21: England v South Africa (St Lucia)*

Referee: Jeff Crowe

On-field Umpires: Sharfuddoula Ibne Shahid and Chris Brown

TV Umpire: Joel Wilson

Fourth Umpire: Chris Gaffaney

*June 21: USA v West Indies (Barbados)*

Referee: David Boon

On-field Umpires: Paul Reiffel and Allahuddien Paleker

TV Umpire: Rodney Tucker

Fourth Umpire: Alex Wharf

*June 22: India v Bangladesh (Antigua)*

Referee: Ranjan Madugalle

On-field Umpires: Michael Gough and Adrian Holdstock

TV Umpire: Langton Rusere

Fourth Umpire: Richard Kettleborough

*June 22: Afghanistan v Australia (St Vincent)*

Referee: Richie Richardson

On-field Umpires: Kumar Dharmasena and Ahsan Raza

TV Umpire: Richard Illingworth

Fourth Umpire: Nitin Menon

*June 23: USA v England (Barbados)*

Referee: David Boon

On-field Umpires: Chris Gaffaney and Joel Wilson

TV Umpire: Paul Reiffel

Fourth Umpire: Allahudien Paleker

*June 23: West Indies v South Africa (Antigua)*

Referee: Ranjan Madugalle

On-field Umpires: Rodney Tucker and Alex Wharf

TV Umpire: Chris Brown

Fourth Umpire: Sharfuddoula Ibne Shahid

*June 24: Australia v India (St Lucia)*

Referee: Jeff Crowe

On-field Umpires: Richard Kettleborough and Richard Illingworth

TV Umpire: Michael Gough

Fourth Umpire: Kumar Dharmasena

*June 24: Afghanistan v Bangladesh (St Vincent)*

Referee: Richie Richardson

On-field Umpires: Langton Rusere and Nitin Menon

TV Umpire: Adrian Holdstock

Fourth Umpire: Ahsan Raza