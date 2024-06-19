Wednesday, June 19, 2024
ICC confirms match officials for Super 8s at T20 World Cup 2024

Azhar Khan
11:18 PM | June 19, 2024
New York - Chris Gaffaney and Richard Kettleborough will be the on-field umpires for the USA’s historic first-ever knockout match at an ICC Men’s T20 World Cup. They will officiate the clash against South Africa on June 19, along with Joel Wilson, who will be the TV Umpire. Wilson then joins Gaffaney on the field for USA v England in Barbados on June 23. 

Kettleborough and Richard Illingworth will officiate the clash between Australia and India, and then Illingworth and Michael Gough will oversee Australia v Bangladesh. Nitin Menon and Ahsan Raza are the on-field umpires for England’s meeting with the West Indies, with Sharfuddoula Ibne Shahid as TV Umpire. He will then be one of the on-field umpires alongside Chris Brown for England’s second Group 2 game against South Africa. 

SUPER 8S – MATCH OFFICIAL APPOINTMENTS 
June 19: USA v South Africa (Antigua)
Referee: Ranjan Madugalle 
On-field Umpires: Chris Gaffaney and Richard Kettleborough 
TV Umpire: Joel Wilson 
Fourth Umpire: Langton Rusere  
*June 19: England v West Indies (St Lucia)* 
Referee: Jeff Crowe 
On-field Umpires: Nitin Menon and Ahsan Raza 
TV Umpire: Sharfuddoula Ibne Shahid 
Fourth Umpire: Chris Brown 
*June 20: Afghanistan v India (Barbados)* 
Referee: David Boon 
On-field Umpires: Rodney Tucker and Paul Reiffel 
TV Umpire: Allahudien Paleker 
Fourth Umpire: Alex Wharf 
*June 20: Australia v Bangladesh (Antigua)*  
Referee: Richie Richardson 
On-field Umpires: Richard Illingworth and Michael Gough 
TV Umpire: Kumar Dharmasena 
Fourth Umpire: Adrian Holstock 
*June 21: England v South Africa (St Lucia)*  
Referee: Jeff Crowe 
On-field Umpires: Sharfuddoula Ibne Shahid and Chris Brown 
TV Umpire: Joel Wilson 
Fourth Umpire: Chris Gaffaney 
*June 21: USA v West Indies (Barbados)* 
Referee: David Boon 
On-field Umpires: Paul Reiffel and Allahuddien Paleker 
TV Umpire: Rodney Tucker 
Fourth Umpire: Alex Wharf 
*June 22: India v Bangladesh (Antigua)* 
Referee: Ranjan Madugalle 
On-field Umpires: Michael Gough and Adrian Holdstock 
TV Umpire: Langton Rusere 
Fourth Umpire: Richard Kettleborough 
*June 22: Afghanistan v Australia (St Vincent)* 
Referee: Richie Richardson 
On-field Umpires: Kumar Dharmasena and Ahsan Raza 
TV Umpire: Richard Illingworth 
Fourth Umpire: Nitin Menon 
*June 23: USA v England (Barbados)* 
Referee: David Boon  
On-field Umpires: Chris Gaffaney and Joel Wilson 
TV Umpire: Paul Reiffel 
Fourth Umpire: Allahudien Paleker 
*June 23: West Indies v South Africa (Antigua)*  
Referee: Ranjan Madugalle  
On-field Umpires: Rodney Tucker and Alex Wharf 
TV Umpire: Chris Brown 
Fourth Umpire: Sharfuddoula Ibne Shahid 
*June 24: Australia v India (St Lucia)*  
Referee: Jeff Crowe 
On-field Umpires: Richard Kettleborough and Richard Illingworth 
TV Umpire: Michael Gough 
Fourth Umpire: Kumar Dharmasena 
*June 24: Afghanistan v Bangladesh (St Vincent)*  
Referee: Richie Richardson 
On-field Umpires: Langton Rusere and Nitin Menon 
TV Umpire: Adrian Holdstock 
Fourth Umpire: Ahsan Raza

Azhar Khan

