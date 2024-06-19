Wednesday, June 19, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Justin Timberlake arrested for driving while intoxicated outside NYC

Justin Timberlake arrested for driving while intoxicated outside NYC
Web Desk
5:25 PM | June 19, 2024
Sports

Pop star Justin Timberlake was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated in a chic town east of New York City, and spent the night in jail before being arraigned and released, local officials said Tuesday.

The 43-year-old Timberlake, known for such hits as ‘Cry Me a River’, was taken into custody in Sag Harbor, part of the affluent Hamptons community, in the early hours of Tuesday.

“Justin Timberlake was arrested in Sag Harbor for driving while intoxicated,” the prosecutor’s office in Suffolk County said in a statement to this news agency.

“He was arraigned in Sag Harbor Village Justice Court and released on his own recognizance,” the statement said, adding that Timberlake’s next court date would be a virtual appearance on July 26.

Sag Harbor police said in a statement that a police officer pulled Timberlake over shortly after midnight after seeing him driving his BMW through a stop sign and failing to stay on the right side of the road.

Eid-ul-Azha: Festivities, sacrifice of animals continue on Day 3

“Upon investigation, it was determined that Mr Timberlake was operating his vehicle in an intoxicated condition,” police said, confirming earlier media reports.

Tags:

Web Desk

Sports

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-06-17/Lahore/epaper_img_1718626243.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024