Justin Timberlake arrested for driving while intoxicated outside NYC

Pop star was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated in a chic town east of New York City, and spent the night in jail before being arraigned and released, local officials said Tuesday.

The 43-year-old Timberlake, known for such hits as ‘Cry Me a River’, was taken into custody in Sag Harbor, part of the affluent Hamptons community, in the early hours of Tuesday.

“Justin Timberlake was arrested in Sag Harbor for driving while intoxicated,” the prosecutor’s office in Suffolk County said in a statement to this news agency.

“He was arraigned in Sag Harbor Village Justice Court and released on his own recognizance,” the statement said, adding that Timberlake’s next court date would be a virtual appearance on July 26.

Sag Harbor police said in a statement that a police officer pulled Timberlake over shortly after midnight after seeing him driving his BMW through a stop sign and failing to stay on the right side of the road.

“Upon investigation, it was determined that Mr Timberlake was operating his vehicle in an intoxicated condition,” police said, confirming earlier media reports.