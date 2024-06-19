Power crisis getting out of control in KP: Governor Kundi

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi has said in the province is spinning out and he will talk to the federal government on the issue.

He said it was the responsibility of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur to solve people’s problems of the province as they have elected him their chief executive.

The governor said there was an allied government in the country and issues would be resolved with negotiations and talks.

He said the PPP would support Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) in getting the federal budget approved.

“PPP and government talks on the budget are under way. We will support the government] for budget approval if the negotiations are successful,” Kundi said.

The KP governor said that the federal government tried to give a “good budget”.