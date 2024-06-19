Türkiye beat Georgia 3-1 in EURO 2024 Group F opener

Türkiye defeated Georgia 3-1 in the EURO 2024 Group F opener on Tuesday.

A powerful volley by Mert Muldur broke the deadlock in minute 25, giving Türkiye the lead at the BVB Stadion Dortmund.

Kenan Yildiz put another in the net two minutes later in an attempt to double the lead, but this was ruled an offside.

Georgia leveled the game after Georges Mikautadze made a close-range finish in the 32nd minute.

The first half ended in a 1-1 tie.

Real Madrid youngster Arda Guler fired a classy long distance shot to break the tie again in the 65th minute, assisted by Kaan Ayhan.

Kerem Akturkoglu came off the bench to add another in the stoppage time as the game ended in favor of the Turkish team.