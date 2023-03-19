Share:

QUETTA - At least three persons including women were killed in a firing incident that took place in Jhal Magsi district, Levis officials said on Saturday. They said that armed men opened fire at a van on Gandawa Road, killing three persons on board.

Three people suffered critical injuries who were moved to a nearby hospital. Citing an initial probe into the incident, the Levis officials told that an old feud between rival groups was cause of the incident. The law enforcement agencies cordoned off the area and launched a search for arrest of the perpetrators. Further probe is underway. Meanwhile, Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo has expressed grief and sorrow over the killing of three people in the firing incident in Jhal Magsi district.

The Chief Minister asked the Deputy Commissioner Jhal Magsi to present him a report on the incident at earliest. According to the initial report of the DC Jhal Magsi, the incident is an indication of tribal enmity. While directing the immediate arrest of the elements involved in the shooting incident, the Chief Minister said no one would be allowed to take the law into their hands under the guise of caste and tribal disputes. He also directed the health authorities to provide best treatment facilities to the injured.