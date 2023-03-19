Share:

LAHORE - The 9th KC Indus Pharma National seniors & Juniors Tennis Championship 2023 concluded at Karachi Club.

ZaaidKhalid, Director Indus Pharma, was the chief guest at the closing ceremony. He distributed trophies and prizes among the winners and runners-up of the tournament. Rahim Veqar and Zainab Ali won the titles of U-18 boys and girls singles respectively while Muzammil Bhand and Rashid Ali claimed the U-14 and U-12 singles title and Eschelle Asif grabbed the U-14 singles girls title. Saaid Khalid praised the Sindh Tennis Association for successfully organizing Indus Pharma National Tournament since last nine years and promised to continue sponsoring this prestigious event in the future as well. Gulzar Firoz, President STA, M Khalid Rehmani, President Karachi Tennis Association, Amin Merchant, Secretary Karachi Club, Amin- Bawani, Sports Convener KC, and ImranDewaney also spoke at the closing ceremony.

In the juniors U-18 singles final, Raahim Veqarbeat Samer Zaman 6-1, 6-3. In the girls U-18 singles final, Zainab Ali beat Eschelle Asif 6-3, 6-2. In the U-14 singles final, Muzammil Bhand beat Samer Zaman 4-1, 4-0. In the girls U-14 singles final, Eschelle Asif beat Daliah Ashraf 4-1, 5-4. In U-12 doubles final, Rashid Ali/Maaz Areejo beat Ali Bachani/Abdul Malik 8-3. In the U-12 singles final, Rashid Ali beatAbdul Malik 4-1, 1-4, 4-2.

In the U-18 doubles final, Muneer Derbari/Muzammil Bhand beat Danish Hidayat/ Soyam Sham 8-6. In U-14 doubles final, Muzammil Bhand/ Ruhab Faisal beat Hazik Areejo/ Ahmed Sheikh 8-4. In the 35 plus doubles semifinals, Ali Zaidi/ Shumael Tajamul beat Imran Dewaney/ Rizwan Hussain 9-7. In the men’s singles final, Zubair Raja beat Baqir Ali 5-3 (rtd). In the 45 plus doubles final, Shabbir Gul/Rafi Derbari beat Javed Iqbal/Shoaib Anis 8-6.