KARACHI -Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) arrested six drug peddlers and recovered huge quantities of heroin, ice, hashish, and opium from their possession. According to the spokesperson, ANF operational team interrupted a suspicious car near Islamabad Motorway and after having its search recovered 60 kg hashish and above 20 kg opium and arrested 4 suspects involved in inter-provincial smuggling. ANF official further said that in another operation, ANF recovered 1 kg hashish from a resident of Rawalpindi, near Islamabad Express Highway, Khanna Bridge, while 1 kg of hashish was recovered from a woman resident of Mardan, near Rawalpindi Dhok Hasu. In another operation, 857 grams of ice was recovered from the parcel to be sent to New Zealand at the Lahore GPO office. According to the spokesman, in a joint operation of ANF and FC near Qila Abdullah in Balochistan, 202 kg and 800 grams of hashish hidden in the bushes were recovered. ANF said that cases have been registered against the arrested accused under the Anti-Narcotics Act.